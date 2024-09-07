Weil Company Inc. Sells 8,294 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Ultra Clean worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,828,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after buying an additional 698,242 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 47.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $10,915,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Ultra Clean by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 151,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 2.09. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $516.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.06 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $127,763.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $127,763.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,056,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,616 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

