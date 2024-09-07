Weil Company Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,147.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,617,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,621 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,710,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,055,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,113,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,552,000 after buying an additional 852,089 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,254,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,379,000 after acquiring an additional 681,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BIPC stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $41.58.
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
