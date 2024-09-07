Weil Company Inc. Buys Shares of 13,439 iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRGF. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.39. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $57.89.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

