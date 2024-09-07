Weil Company Inc. Acquires 361 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $2,781,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,246,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $4,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.15 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

