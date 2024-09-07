Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Sells $31,956.29 in Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $31,956.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ellen Syburg Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 15,030 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,450.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 3,565 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,475.00.

Waterstone Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.04 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1,979.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

