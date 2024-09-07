Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

WOSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.57) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watches of Switzerland Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 474.17 ($6.23).

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Watches of Switzerland Group stock opened at GBX 373.40 ($4.91) on Tuesday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 324 ($4.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 728 ($9.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The company has a market capitalization of £894.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,493.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 395.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 385.11.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

