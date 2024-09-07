Wanchain Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $30.39 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00040131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,227,472 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

