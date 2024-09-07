Wanchain Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $30.00 million and $1.31 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00039208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00013039 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,225,369 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

