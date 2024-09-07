Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.53

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and traded as low as $29.87. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 87,849 shares traded.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

