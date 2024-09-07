Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 12,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 384,891 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $101,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

V traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,187,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,969. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $509.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.