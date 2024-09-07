Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) were down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 151,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 666,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Village Farms International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.32 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Village Farms International

Village Farms International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Village Farms International by 56.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40,811 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 194,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

Featured Stories

