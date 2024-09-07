Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) were down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 151,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 666,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.21.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.32 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.
