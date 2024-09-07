Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.77

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.77 and last traded at C$12.81, with a volume of 322505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.25.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.95). The business had revenue of C$478.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$514.63 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.9112782 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -9.66%.

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.54 per share, with a total value of C$67,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

