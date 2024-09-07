Velas 1-Day Volume Reaches $658,484.36 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and $658,484.36 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00040129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,630,647,875 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

