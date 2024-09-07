Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Veeva Systems worth $44,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.9% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 292,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,474,000 after buying an additional 48,365 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 20.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.57.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.89. The company had a trading volume of 775,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.00. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

