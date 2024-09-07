Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) PT Raised to $160.00 at BTIG Research

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $98.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Shares of PCVX opened at $111.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $119.27.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $127,308.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $127,308.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $649,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 649.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

