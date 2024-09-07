Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,647. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $117.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.