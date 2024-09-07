Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,826 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 98,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after acquiring an additional 383,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,964,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $496.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

