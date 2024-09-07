Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $145,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,228,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $496.68 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The firm has a market cap of $449.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.75.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.