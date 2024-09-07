Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,767 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,803,000 after buying an additional 942,640 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $496.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

