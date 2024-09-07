Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Reduced by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $57,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,633,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,266,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,086,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 820,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67,776 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $189.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $201.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

