Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 415,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $902,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $2.91 on Friday, reaching $249.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,579. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $258.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.54 and its 200 day moving average is $244.99.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

