Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MGK opened at $298.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

