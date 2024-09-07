Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Holdings Lessened by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.6% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned 0.61% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $33,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $75.32. 950,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $76.07.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

