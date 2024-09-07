Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Reduced by Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,922 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,626,000 after acquiring an additional 635,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,794,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,391,241. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

