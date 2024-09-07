Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,079 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after buying an additional 2,288,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after acquiring an additional 625,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

