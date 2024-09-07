Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,766 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $41,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

