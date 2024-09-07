VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Lessened by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 88,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 48,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

