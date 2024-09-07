Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Takes $4.95 Million Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHI stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.