Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,514,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $665.77 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33. The stock has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $659.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

