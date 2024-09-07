Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October comprises 1.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 4.21% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS:KOCT opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

