Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Utz Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.5% annually over the last three years. Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.70 on Friday. Utz Brands has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce John Lindeman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,352.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

