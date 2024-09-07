Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Utz Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.5% annually over the last three years. Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.
Utz Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.70 on Friday. Utz Brands has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.
Insider Activity at Utz Brands
In related news, Director Bruce John Lindeman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,352.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
