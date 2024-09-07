Utrust Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.66 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $20.66 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Utrust Profile
Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @xmoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is utrust.com/blog/xmoney-launch-timeline. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is www.xmoney.com.
Buying and Selling Utrust
