UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,798 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,517,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,373,000 after buying an additional 71,899 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,053,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,747 shares of company stock worth $302,027. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

