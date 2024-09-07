UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Raises Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Fortinet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $75.16 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,907 shares of company stock worth $6,016,573 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

