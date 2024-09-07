UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $367.59 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.74.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

