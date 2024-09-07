UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $828.73.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $876.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $857.45 and a 200-day moving average of $799.68. The company has a market cap of $388.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $540.23 and a 52 week high of $918.93.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

