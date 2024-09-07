UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.1% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in American Express by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 358,913 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,667 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP increased its holdings in American Express by 51.8% in the second quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 718 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $244.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $261.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

