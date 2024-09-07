UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $2.96 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

