UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $543.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $552.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $468.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

