UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,656 shares of company stock worth $24,700,644. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $471.82 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.17, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

