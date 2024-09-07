Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) COO Michael S. Keim Sells 800 Shares

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) COO Michael S. Keim sold 800 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $22,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,408.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UVSP stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $29.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $800.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $120.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Univest Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Univest Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,210,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Univest Financial by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Univest Financial by 21.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 482,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 83,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UVSP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

