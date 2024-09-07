UBS Group Raises Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $26.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,885,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,135,000 after purchasing an additional 254,483 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,319,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 363,217 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,115,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.