Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.58. 11,449,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,374,742. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

