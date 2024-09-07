Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI) Shares Down 12%

Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.15 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). 41,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 362,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.28).
Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) Trading Down 12.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of £6.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.
About Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L)
Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in digital and technology enabled businesses, natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L)
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.