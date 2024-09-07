Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI) Shares Down 12%

Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.15 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). 41,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 362,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.28).

Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) Trading Down 12.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £6.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.

About Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L)

Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in digital and technology enabled businesses, natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.

