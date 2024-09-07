Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 168,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 148,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.
The company has a market cap of C$209.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.81.
Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.
