TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.28. 9,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 221,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

TRxADE HEALTH Trading Down 8.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 149.81% and a negative return on equity of 196.79%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

TRxADE HEALTH Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of TRxADE HEALTH

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.75% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace.

