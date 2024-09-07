True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.22

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.22 and traded as high as C$12.04. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$11.17, with a volume of 56,708 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Report on True North Commercial REIT
True North Commercial REIT Stock Up 0.5 %
True North Commercial REIT Company Profile
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than True North Commercial REIT
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What is a support level?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.