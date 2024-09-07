True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.22

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.22 and traded as high as C$12.04. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$11.17, with a volume of 56,708 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.52.

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

