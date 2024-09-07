Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 3,743.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $61.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

