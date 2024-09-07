Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Shares Down 1.7%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.