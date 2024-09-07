Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $143.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.